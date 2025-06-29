Robotic football kicks off China's leap in humanoid robot innovation

BEIJING, 29th June, 2025 (WAM) -- A new era of robotic intelligence dawned in Beijing as the first test event for the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off with a groundbreaking 3v3 AI football match.

Held at the Beijing Smart E-sports Event Center, this competition, China's first fully autonomous robotic football tournament, marks a pivotal moment in the nation's rapid ascent to global leadership in humanoid robotics. It follows the success of the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon in April, further demonstrating China's prowess in pushing the boundaries of robotic capabilities.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the RoBo League football showdown was a remarkable display of advanced robotic technology. Unlike traditional remote-controlled competitions, these humanoid players relied solely on AI-driven strategies. They showcased real-time decision-making, coordinated teamwork and even the ability to self-recover after falling. The optimised penalty system minimised interruptions, allowing the 1.2-to-1.5-meter-tall robots to execute fluid movements and well-orchestrated attacks, mimicking human football tactics.

Four elite teams emerged from the preliminaries to compete in the finals. The Blaze Team from Beijing Information Science and Technology University impressed with their robots' agile evasion maneuvers. Tsinghua University's Power Intelligent Team demonstrated seamless communication protocols that enabled precise passes. The Mountain-Sea Team from China Agricultural University stood out for its energy-efficient design, maintaining peak performance throughout the intense matches.

The robotic football event builds on the momentum of April's historic half-marathon. In that event, 20 humanoid robot teams completed a 21.0975-kilometer course in Beijing's Daxing District. This was a world first, revealing significant progress in robotic endurance and environmental adaptation.

China's humanoid robot sector has evolved rapidly from theoretical research to industrial implementation. Robots are now widely used in various Chinese industries. The industry is moving towards three key trends. First, robots are evolving from task-specific machines to general-purpose assistants. Second, robots are being tailored for diverse environments, from construction sites to elderly care. Third, collaborative robots (cobots) are becoming mainstream in automotive plants, working side-by-side with human workers.

The stage is set for the 2025 World Robot Conference, scheduled from August 8-12 in Beijing. This global gathering will feature 200+ exhibitors. Leading firms like Unitree and AgiBot will showcase cutting-edge robots, including the latest humanoid models.​

The conference will release important reports, such as the "Top 10 Scenario Demands for Humanoid Robots 2025" and the "Global Robot Partnership Initiative," setting industry standards for the next decade.