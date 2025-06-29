Trump's sweeping tax-cut, spending bill clears first US Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON, 29th June 2025 (WAM) -- The U.S. Senate narrowly advanced President Donald Trump's, sweeping tax-cut and spending bill on Saturday, during a marathon weekend session marked by political drama, division and lengthy delays, as Democrats sought to slow the legislation's path to passage, Reuters reported.

Lawmakers voted 51-49 to open debate on the 940-page megabill, with two of Trump's fellow Republicans joining Democrats to oppose the legislation that would fund the president's top immigration, border, tax-cut and military priorities.

