GCC Secretary-General welcomes Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement

RIYADH, 29th June 2025 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the Rwanda-Democratic Republic (DR) Congo peace accord on Sunday, commending efforts of the United States and State of Qatar.

In a statement by the GC Secretariat, AlBudaiwi hoped the deal would end tensions, fulfill both peoples' aspirations for security and prosperity, and boost regional and global peace.

AlBudaiwi also highlighted the GCC's expanding role in supporting peaceful solutions and reiterated its steadfast commitment to diplomacy and dialogue for resolving crises and achieving sustainable development.