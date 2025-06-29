SCC concludes second regular session of its eleventh legislative term

SHARJAH, 29th June 2025 (WAM) -- After nine months of continuous work, the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) concluded the second regular session of its eleventh legislative term. The session began on October 10, 2024, and ended on June 19, 2025.

It was marked by dynamic parliamentary activity and notable achievements that reflected a high level of institutional engagement with the emirate’s key issues, resulting in effective legislative, oversight, and community-driven performance.

During this session, 17 general meetings were held, during which the Council discussed a number of laws and public policies.

The Council played a key role in enhancing the legislative environment in line with the emirate’s aspirations and development goals, in alignment with the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

A total of 10 draft laws were discussed and approved, covering a range of vital sectors.

In addition, the Council addressed four key public issues related to various government departments and authorities. These discussions reflected pressing community concerns and included topics such as the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, the Sharjah Health Authority, the Department of Economic Development, and the Sharjah International Airport Authority. These topics were thoroughly discussed in the presence of the relevant government entities. During the public issue sessions, members raised 194 direct questions, reflecting their commitment to delving into the details of government policies and closely monitoring how well the concerned authorities are implementing the Council’s recommendations.

A total of 93 members requested to speak or submitted formal inquiries during the sessions. The meetings saw 205 parliamentary interventions, reflecting active and direct engagement in the discussions. These contributions played a key role in shaping the Council’s direction and formulating its final recommendations.

As part of its oversight role, the Council addressed two parliamentary questions. The first, raised by member Rashid Abdullah bin Huwaiden, focused on Emiratisation in the private sector. The second, brought forward by member Hamad Abdulwahab Al Qouadi, addressed the promotion of officers within the Sharjah Police and Security Force.

These efforts culminated in the issuance of 25 comprehensive recommendations, reflecting the Council’s commitment to supporting Sharjah’s ongoing development and modernisation journey, and to enhancing the quality of life for everyone living in the emirate.

On the internal committee front, the Council’s various committees held a total of 43 intensive meetings.

These meetings focused on in-depth and specialised topics. In addition, the committees carried out 41 field visits to various departments and entities across the emirate, both central and decentralised, to gain a deeper, firsthand understanding of services, gather accurate information, and assess on-the-ground realities.

In the same context, the Office of the Council, chaired by the Council President and composed of the heads of the Council’s committees, held four meetings to coordinate the parliamentary and legislative agenda and to guide the overall direction of the Council’s parliamentary work.

At the close of the session, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council, expressed his pride in the accomplishments achieved.

He emphasised that the Council, throughout this session, reflected a strong model of collaboration between the legislative and executive branches. He stated, “What has been accomplished is the result of constructive cooperation and active engagement among Council members, committees, and the wider community. This approach is a hallmark of Sharjah under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, whose vision places people at the heart of development.”

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Council, affirmed that the success of this parliamentary session was the result of strategic planning and a collaborative effort by the General Secretariat, the committees, and all Council members.

He noted that the numbers speak to the scale of work accomplished and highlight the Council’s strong institutional spirit in fulfilling its national and local responsibilities.

Al Jarwan also emphasised that the General Secretariat will continue providing full support to the Council’s work and closely follow up on the implementation of its recommendations, ensuring they align with the vision of the wise leadership and serve the best interests of the Sharjah community.