SEDD launches ‘Instant Licence’ service

SHARJAH, 29th June 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) launched “Instant Licence” service in order to promote investments and attract investors to the Emirate.

This service was launched after obtaining the approval from the Sharjah Executive Council with the aim of enabling investors and entrepreneurs to issue a commercial licence immediately without the need to attach the Memorandum of Association or a signed lease contract in the first year.

Additionally, this licence enables investors to conduct their business immediately, with the aim of speeding up and reducing procedures, shortening the customer journey, and increasing economic growth rates in Sharjah.

Thus, SEDD started to issue the “Instant Licence” which can be obtained in one working day. The service covers all office activities that do not require approvals from other authorities, with a maximum of three employees allowed per licence. It is a type of licence granted without the need for the procedures and requirements required for regular licences.

The service helps investors to run their activities or businesses in the first year, and then fulfills the special licensing requirements in the second year. Also, it targets new investors and economic establishments seeking to expand into specific types of activities and contributes to increasing the competitiveness of Sharjah.

Through the "Instant Licence" service, SEDD seeks to enable companies to fully benefit from the competitive advantages offered by the emirate and to stimulate the business environment. SEDD is the government entity entrusted with regulating economic activity in the emirate and supporting the process of economic diversification, sustainable growth, and competitiveness. Thus, the Economic Department in Sharjah focuses on facilitating business operations, which contributes to anticipating and creating a better future, developing the investment environment, enhancing the attractiveness of strategic economic sectors, and providing high-quality services in accordance with the highest international standards.

Commenting on this, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, stated that the Department works continuously to develop a legislative and regulatory environment to enhance business growth and support its continuity and sustainability in accordance with international best practices. Such a thing falls within the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the pursuit of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

He clarified that this will enhance the growth of Sharjah’s economy and support its competitiveness regionally and globally.

Moreover, SEDD Chairman proclaimed that the “Instant Licence” service is part of the Department’s Strategy, which aims to support economic diversification and sustainable growth in the emirate.

It also contributes to supporting investors by facilitating the ease and speed of establishing their businesses. This reflects Sharjah's commitment to the continuous development of the business system and consolidating the emirate's position as a global investment hub.