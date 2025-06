ATLANTA, 29th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup after a dominant 4-0 victory over Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The French side secured the win early, scoring all four goals in the first half, while the second half saw no change to the scoreline.

Paris Saint-Germain will now face the winner of the upcoming match between Brazil's Flamengo and Germany's Bayern Munich in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.