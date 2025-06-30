Emir of Qatar meets King of Spain in Seville

SEVILLE, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met on Sunday at the Royal Palace in Seville with King Felipe VI of Spain, on the sidelines of a dinner banquette held in honour of the heads of state and government participating in the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), organised by the United Nations in Seville.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the meeting addressed the main topics on the conference agenda, particularly ways to activate international cooperation to support and finance development.

It also discussed ways to strengthen the close bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the latest regional and international developments of common interest.

