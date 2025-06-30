Two firefighters in US state of Idaho fatally shot on duty

IDAHO, US, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least two firefighters are dead after a shooter opened fire on Sunday in northern Idaho in the western United States as they responded to a brush fire, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Canfield Mountain, a popular hiking spot, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said in a press conference.

The area is near Coeur d'Alene and is close to Idaho's western border with the state of Washington, firefighters were called to the blaze around 1:20 pm (1920 GMT) and shots rang out around 2 pm, Norris said in a press conference.

He said it was an active shooter situation but that law enforcement is "prepared to neutralise" the suspect.

"This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters," Governor Brad Little said on X. "I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more."