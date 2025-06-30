Islamic Forum continues 25th Scientific Session in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The second week of the 25th Scientific Session, organised by the Islamic Forum in Sharjah, has commenced with a renewed focus on Quranic interpretation and sciences.

Taking place at Al Maghfirah Mosque under the theme "And Allah Teaches You," this segment offers participants a new and insightful perspective.

Dr. Ibrahim Tulbah provided students with a thoughtful and insightful explanation of Surah Yusuf, based on the interpretation of Imam Al-Baydawi, a leading figure in the rhetorical tradition.

He examined the surah’s meanings from spiritual, educational, and rhetorical perspectives, uncovering the miraculous elements of its narrative structure and highlighting its profound lessons on patience, reliance on God, optimism, and prophetic wisdom in overcoming challenges.

The Islamic Forum in Sharjah continues to present lessons for the second week in an atmosphere of spiritual knowledge filled with tranquillity and mercy. The first week had already witnessed wide attendance and strong engagement from students and those interested in Islamic studies within the community.

The scholarly themes for this week include "Chapters on Transactions from the Book of Consensus and Differences of the Four Imams," delivered by Dr. Ahmed Al-Musoumi, who shed light on essential issues in financial jurisprudence based on the work of Imam Ibn Hubayrah.

In the field of Hadith studies, Professor Dr. Abdul-Sami’ Al-Anis continues to present "Mukhtasar Shu’ab Al-Iman" by Imam Al-Qazwini, providing analytical and educational interpretations of its hadiths. He highlights the profound role of the Prophetic tradition in shaping the character of Muslims and guiding their behaviour.

Meanwhile, in Quranic recitations, Professor Hassan Al-Adawi provides a distinctive applied introduction by explaining selected verses from Al Shatibiyyah and Al Durrah Mudiyyah poems. He combines the establishment of theoretical rules with practical recitation on selected surahs, making this science more accessible and precise for students.

The session’s lessons are held daily from after the Asr prayer until after the Isha prayer.