Sharjah Scout Mission, Emirates Astronomical Society sign partnership agreement

SHARJAH, 30th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Scout Mission (SSM) signed a partnership agreement on Sunday with the Emirates Astronomical Society to strengthen cooperation and activate areas of collaboration through programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting astronomical knowledge among scouts and youth, while reinforcing astronomy’s role as part of the UAE’s scientific and cultural heritage.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of the SSM by Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Mission’s Board of Directors, and Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Major General Al Suwaidi emphasised that this partnership aims to develop skills, expand horizons, and connect individuals to their heritage and sciences.

In this context, astronomy was chosen as a strategic pathway to broaden young people’s outlook, enabling them to think scientifically and engage with the mysteries of the universe with faith, knowledge, and pride in their identity. He also noted its alignment with scouting programmes and merit badges, in a joint effort to spread general knowledge in astronomical sciences.

For his part, Al Jarwan stated, “Today, we are not only reviving a great legacy of Arab scientific excellence but also laying the foundation for a new path of constructive cooperation to promote astronomical culture and enhance its presence in community and scouting programs, while expanding societal engagement with this distinguished human science.”

Key terms of the partnership include the exchange of expertise between the two parties; organising joint events, training workshops, camps, and scientific participation in various national and community occasions; as well as cooperation in publishing, educational materials, and scouting-related astronomy content.

The agreement also seeks to build broader partnerships with relevant entities to enhance mutual value, while supporting marketing and investment efforts in scientific and awareness-raising events.