Trump signs executive order ending Syria sanctions programme

WASHINGTON, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald J. Trump signed on Monday a historic Executive Order terminating the Syria sanctions programme to support the Syria’s path to stability and peace, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The White House stated on its official website that the Order removes sanctions on Syria and directs the Secretary of State to evaluate suspending sanctions, either in whole or in part if specific criteria are met, under the Caesar Act.

The Order permits the relaxation of export controls on certain goods and waives restrictions on certain foreign assistance to Syria.

It also directs the Secretary of State to review Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and to explore avenues for sanctions relief at the United Nations to support stability in Syria.

That White House added that President Trump is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbours.