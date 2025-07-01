Korea's exports up 4.3% on-year to $59.8 billion in June

SEOUL, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier in June thanks to strong global demand for semiconductors, marking a turnaround from an on-year drop the previous month, government data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments came to US$59.8 billion last month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports added 3.3 percent on-year to $50.72 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.08 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Semiconductor exports jumped 11.6 percent on-year to reach an all-time high of $14.97 billion in June.