GCC states call for gradual, balanced transition to climate action

GENEVA, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states on Monday underscored the need for a gradual and balanced transition in addressing climate change, particularly in the phase-out of fossil fuels from national economies.

They emphasised that such a transition must preserve development gains and enable countries to implement climate policies tailored to their national circumstances and priorities in accordance with the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

This came in a statement delivered by the Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen in his capacity as the Chair of the GCC Ambassadors Council during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change.

Ambassador Al-Hayen conveyed the GCC countries' concern over certain narratives in the Special Rapporteur's report, which are overly critical of fossil fuels without sufficiently considering development needs, energy realities, and the sovereign choices of states, particularly those in the Global South.

He reiterated the GCC states' rejection of prescriptive one-size-fits-all approaches that disregard national contexts and risk undermining the consensus-based multilateral framework for climate action.

He stressed that the Human Rights Council and its mechanisms lack the mandate authority or technical expertise to impose energy models or dictate national policies in this regard.