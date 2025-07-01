'Sharjah Social Empowerment' receives donation from Sultan of Dawoodi Bohra community

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) has received a donation from the Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra community to support its endowment project “Prophet’s Neighbours,” which aims to provide sustainable resources for the care and empowerment of orphans.

The gesture comes within the framework of community-giving initiatives and the promotion of human solidarity values.

This donation reflects the Dawoodi Bohra community’s ongoing commitment to supporting charitable efforts worldwide and strengthening cooperation with humanitarian institutions in the UAE, which embody the wise leadership’s directives to empower various segments of society and build a more stable future for coming generations.

On this occasion, Mona bin Hadha Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Foundation, expressed her deep gratitude and appreciation to the Sultan of the Dawoodi Bohra community for this generous contribution. She emphasised that the support directly enhances the financial sustainability of endowment projects that serve orphans and their families.

She said, “The endowment project ‘Prophet’s Neighbours’ is a practical embodiment of the values of compassion and solidarity advocated by our Noble Prophet—peace be upon him. At the Foundation, we are proud of this collaboration that translates the spirit of humanitarian dialogue into tangible projects that contribute to building a dignified life for our children deprived of parental care.”

Al Suwaidi confirmed that this donation will be allocated to specific endowment expenditures, including comprehensive care programmes such as education for fatherless students, healthcare, meeting their living needs, home maintenance, vocational training, and psychological and social support.

The funds will also provide urgent assistance to widows, supporting them and thereby enhancing the quality of life for beneficiaries, ensuring they live with dignity and are given equal opportunities for success and effective social integration.