MOGADISHU, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Nineteen al-Shabaab militants were killed in a clash with the Somali army forces, according to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

The operation, supported by international partners, took place on Monday in the Baqooqaha area, approximately 13km west of Bulo Xaaji in the Lower Juba region, the agency reported.