China's bond market issuances reach 7.2 trillion yuan in May

BEIJING, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Data from the People's Bank of China showed that bond issuances in China reached approximately 7.2 trillion yuan (around US$1 trillion) in May 2025.

According to the People's Bank of China, treasury bond issuances totalled 1.49 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 779.44 billion yuan.

Financial bond issuances stood at 1.22 trillion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached 902.27 billion yuan.

Outstanding bonds held in custody came in at 187.2 trillion yuan at the end of May.