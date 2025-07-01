Mubadala announces agreement to invest in Loscam International

ABU DHABI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company announced its agreement to acquire a 30 percent stake in Loscam International, a provider of pallet pooling and returnable packaging solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.

Mubadala will join the existing shareholder group alongside Trustar Capital, the private equity affiliate of CITIC Capital Holdings Limited; FountainVest, one of Asia’s leading independent private equity firms; and Sinotrans Limited, a subsidiary of China Merchants Group.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Loscam operates across 12 countries and regions in Asia-Pacific, including Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Greater China. The company provides sustainable, high-quality pooling and logistics solutions to leading players in fast-moving consumer goods, retail, and manufacturing.

With a history dating back to 1942, Loscam has established itself as a trusted partner in optimising supply chain operations.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.