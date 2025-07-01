Sharjah launches 2nd cohort of job seekers training programme

SHARJAH, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR) launched the second cohort of the Sharjah Programme for Training and Qualifying Job Seekers, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The launch commenced with an introductory awareness workshop titled “Administrative Awareness and Workplace Discipline”, paving the way for the official start of the programme today.

This new cohort includes 788 trainees, who have been distributed across five different training centres in the Emirate to ensure wide geographic coverage and convenient access for participants. These include 187 trainees in Sharjah City, 124 in the Central Region, 184 in Khorfakkan, 170 in Kalba, and 123 in Dibba Al Hisn.

The programme spans a total of six months and is structured to provide both academic and practical training. The first three months are dedicated to specialised qualification programmes, followed by another three months of field training in cooperation with accredited training institutions as well as government and semi-government organisations.

As part of the programme’s support structure, each trainee receives a monthly stipend of AED6,000 throughout the programme.

To facilitate financial arrangements, Sharjah Islamic Bank began activating participants’ bank accounts to ensure the timely disbursement of their monthly stipends.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the SDHR, highlighted that the launch of this new cohort is a continuation of Sharjah’s commitment to developing and empowering national talent. He emphasised that this initiative is a direct outcome of the leadership’s vision to invest in human capital and create meaningful employment opportunities for Emiratis.