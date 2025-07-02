Real Madrid beat Juventus to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals

MIAMI, 1st July, 2025 (WAM) -- Real Madrid of Spain advanced to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, currently being held in the United States, after securing a 1-0 victory over Italy’s Juventus.

The match, played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, ended goalless in the first half. Real Madrid clinched the win in the second half with a goal from Gonzalo Garcia in the 54th minute.

The Spanish giants will next face the winner of the match between Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and Mexico’s Monterrey.