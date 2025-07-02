Over 450 earthquakes recorded near Japan’s Tokara Islands in one week

TOKYO, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Around 457 earthquakes have been recorded off the Tokara Islands in southern Japan since 25th June, according to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quakes hit mostly near the collection of islands known as Toshima Village, as well as near the Amami Islands.

The earthquakes have ranged in magnitude from 2 to 5, with the depth of epicentres varying between 10 and 30 kilometres.

The strongest earthquake hit the Tokara Islands on Wednesday morning, according to the agency.

No tsunami warnings were issued, and no casualties or damage have been reported.