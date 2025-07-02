Sharjah Archives creates records management system at SCHS

SHARJAH, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Archives has officially implemented a records management system at the main office of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS).

This strategic step aims to control and maintain government documents in line with best practices and established standards, thereby improving workflows and ensuring information sustainability.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Archives, and Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SCHS, signed the agreement in the presence of the City's Director-General Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafie, and several officials and staff from both parties.

The records management system is one of the most advanced instruments for creating a well-organised and efficient work environment. It guarantees that documents are classified, coded, retained, scheduled, and disposed of securely. The technology also makes information more accessible and contributes significantly to successful institutional decision-making.

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi applauded both teams' efforts, stating that the implementation of the system at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services is an important step towards maintaining a culture of documentation and governance. He underlined that this project demonstrates Sharjah's continued commitment to improving government performance and archiving its humanitarian legacy.

He stated, "This step is especially crucial in maintaining documents relating to humanitarian services, which have a great human worth and pertain to programmes, initiatives, and statistics addressing priority groups in care and assistance. Documenting and maintaining these resources assures the continuation and advancement of these services on scientific and historical grounds. It also helps to advance administrative organisation in the city and supports its efforts to provide inclusive, sustainable services to people with disabilities."

Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi emphasised the city's strong desire to establish and enhance collaboration with various institutions and government entities in pursuit of its strategic and operational objectives. She stated that the adoption of a specialist records management system, in partnership with Sharjah Archives, will make a major contribution to document preservation and archiving.

She continued, "The city will make all files and data available to support this process, especially as it is one of the oldest institutions in the region serving persons with disabilities, with a proud history of achievement and giving."

Following the signing ceremony, the delegation from the Sharjah Archives visited various departments and classrooms within SCHS, where they learnt about the city's programmes, services, and operational mechanisms, as well as its efforts to provide integrated care to this critical segment of society.

This collaboration is part of the Sharjah Archives' larger mission to expand the implementation of its records management system across government entities in the emirate, in line with Sharjah's vision of preserving records as part of the national identity and ensuring the continuity of institutional knowledge for future generations.