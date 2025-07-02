Chinese firm launches world's first large-scale AI model for power generation

BEIJING, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- China Energy Investment Corp (CHN Energy) has launched the world's first large-scale artificial intelligence model specifically designed for the power generation industry, the State-owned energy giant announced.

The model, described as operating at the hundred-billion parameter level, is intended to support intelligent decision-making system across the entire power generation chain, from safety and environmental protection to power trading, production scheduling, and equipment maintenance, it said.

CHN Energy said the initiative aims to achieve comprehensive intelligent upgrades across all power scenarios and lead China's energy sector towards greater intelligence and digitalisation.

In the power trading domain, the AI model enhances spot market decision-making by accurately forecasting weather changes, predicting water risks, and analysing market conditions.

The company stated that the model has significantly improved the accuracy of weather data, such as wind speed forecasts and boosted the accuracy of new energy power output forecasts by 2.8 percent.

The model is also applied in equipment maintenance enables a shift from traditional reactive repairs to more proactive, state-based maintenance. While in safety and environmental protection, the model also offers technical support for full lifecycle monitoring equipment and strengthens safety process control for operations.