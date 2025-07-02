UN welcomes US decision to rescind sanctions on Syria

NEW YORK, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Nations welcomed the United States' decision on Tuesday regarding rescinding a large portion of economic sanctions on Syria.

The announcement came in remarks by the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, who described the move as "a significant step toward offering the country a path to recovery, stability and a better future.”

He underscored that it is critical to give the Syrian people a genuine opportunity to rebuild their country.

Stéphane Dujarricu, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, reiterated the importance of ensuring that all sanctions relief actions are fully utilised, and that financial support and resources are provided alongside the easing of sanctions. A transparent and inclusive political transition, together with security and protection for all Syrians, remains the cornerstone of any lasting stability in Syria.