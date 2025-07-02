Music, maps, stories at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in July

DUBAI, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) is set to host a vibrant series of recreational and educational events throughout July, in line with its vision to promote knowledge and culture across the community.

The month begins with a special musical evening in collaboration with the Emirates Music Band. Under the direction of maestro Ahmed Taha, renowned artists Ahmed Al Radwan, Saif Al Ali and Jassim Mohammed will bring to life iconic Emirati and Khaleeji melodies.

In the creative workshop "The World Between Lines and Symbols", participants will explore the evolution of map design through history. The session includes hands-on interaction with rare historical maps and atlases, and guidance on designing maps using symbols, colour and composition.

As part of the "Our Life in the UAE" initiative, launched by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the library, in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan, will host a storytelling workshop. Participants will be taught the art of writing short stories based on personal experiences that reflect the opportunities the UAE has offered. Selected stories will be compiled into a special publication or presented in an exhibition.

Cinema lovers can look forward to an international short film night curated in collaboration with Cineolio, featuring films such as "Classmate" (Spain), "Interruption" (Poland), "Sniper" (Egypt) and "Vortex" (Republic of Korea).

Coinciding with the summer holidays, MBRL will launch its annual "Our Summer at the Library" programme, transforming the space into an engaging hub for children and young adults with a wide array of interactive and educational activities.

The month also features the launch of "My Father’s School" by Mohamed Jassim Al-Rais, a touching tribute to his father’s legacy, held in collaboration with Kuttab Publishing House.

Chess will once again take centre stage with the return of the World Blitz Chess Championship, hosted in partnership with the UAE Chess Federation, following the great success of last year’s edition.

Space and photography enthusiasts can take part in "Lens Towards the Sky", a practical workshop dedicated to the art of astronomy and night-sky photography.

Concluding the month’s programme, MBRL will host a discussion and book signing for "Tawaya and Other Plays" by Emirati playwright Abdullah Saleh Al Rumaithi, a compelling collection that addresses social and cultural themes in the local dialect.