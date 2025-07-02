Dortmund hold off Monterrey to reach Club World Cup quarter-finals

ATLANTA, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Borussia Dortmund held off a stirring second-half fightback from Monterrey to complete the Club World Cup quarter-final line-up with a 2-1 win in a round-of-16 thriller at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday.

Clinical finishes from Serhou Guirassy in the 14th and 24th minutes put Dortmund on top at the break but German Berterame hit back for Monterrey in the 48th minute and the Mexican club pressed for an equaliser until the final whistle.

The Dortmund defence held firm, however, to set up a last-eight meeting with 15-times European champions Real Madrid in New Jersey on Saturday.