Two dead in Spain fire amid severe heatwave

MADRID, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Firefighters in Spain have said they found two bodies after a blaze in the north-east of the country, which is currently experiencing a severe heatwave. The heatwave across Europe this week broke high temperature records, caused the closure of schools and increased the risk of fire.

Authorities in Spain's Catalonia region on Tuesday ordered around 14,000 residents to remain indoors after two wildfires ignited almost simultaneously in the province of Lerida.

In one of the fires near the city of Cosco, "two people were found lifeless by firefighters," according to a statement issued by the regional fire and emergency services. While the exact cause of the blaze remains unclear, officials cited extreme temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds from nearby storms as contributing factors.

President of the Government of Catalonia Salvador Illa said he was "dismayed after learning of the death of two people as a result of the fire," in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, regional police confirmed the death of a two-year-old child who had been left inside a parked car in the sun for several hours.

Spain continues to endure extreme temperatures, with readings surpassing 40°C in many regions and several heat records broken for the month of June.