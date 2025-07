CAIRO, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday that four people were killed and 22 injured after the "Adam Marine 12" barge sank off the coast of Gebel El-Zeit in the Gulf of Suez on Tuesday evening.

The four people who died were brought to Egypt’s Hurghada hospital on the Red Sea coast, the ministry said on social media.

It added that four of the injured were airlifted, while 18 others were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.