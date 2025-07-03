EU's renewable energy supply grew by 3.4% in 2024

BRUSSELS, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the supply of renewable energy in the EU increased by 3.4% compared with 2023, amounting to around 11.3 million terajoules (TJ) in 2024, according to preliminary data released by by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In contrast, the supply of coal continued to decrease. Brown coal supply decreased by 10% to 199302 thousand tonnes, while hard coal supply dropped by 13.8% to 110924 thousand tonnes. Both figures are the lowest recorded since the data series began.

After a sharp drop in the EU’s natural gas supply in 2023, 2024 recorded a very modest increase of 0.3% compared with 2023, reaching a value of 12.8 million TJ.

In terms of oil and petroleum products, the supply totalled 454 038 thousand tonnes, indicating a 1.2% drop compared with 2023.

In 2024, renewable energy was the leading source of electricity in the EU, accounting for 47.3% of all electricity production. Renewables generated 1.31 million Gigawatt-hour (GWh), marking an increase of 7.7% compared with 2023.

Conversely, electricity generated from fossil fuels decreased by 7.2% compared with the previous year, contributing 0.81 million GWh, or 29.2% of the total electricity production.

Nuclear plants produced 0.65 million GWh or 23.4% of the EU electricity production, reflecting a 4.8% increase in production compared with 2023.