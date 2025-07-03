US consumed 94 quadrillion British thermal units of energy in 2024:EIA

WASHINGTON, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the United States consumed about 94 quadrillion British thermal units (quads) of energy, a 1% increase from 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Monthly Energy Review.

Fossil fuels—petroleum, natural gas, and coal—accounted for 82% of total U.S. energy consumption in 2024. Nonfossil fuel energy—from renewables and nuclear energy—accounted for the other 18%.

Petroleum remained the most-consumed fuel in the United States, as it has been for the past 75 years, and nuclear energy consumption exceeded coal consumption for the first time ever.