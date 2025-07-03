Abdullah bin Salem honours winners of Sports Excellence Programme

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the first edition of the Sharjah Sports Excellence Leadership Programme, launched by the Sharjah Sports Council, during a ceremony held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre on Wednesday evening.

H.H. honoured Sharjah Classic Car Club and Sharjah Cultural Chess Club with the award for Best Leading Club among specialised clubs. Meanwhile, Sharjah Sports Club and Al Hamriyah Cultural Sports Club received the award for Best Leading Club among sports clubs. H.H. also honoured 12 employees from Sharjah’s clubs with the Unknown Soldier Award.

In the category of outstanding employees, Ammar Ahmed Mahmoud from Sharjah International Marine Sports Club won Best Support Services Employee among specialised clubs. Haitham Atef Maghari from Sharjah Sports Club won the same award among sports clubs. Huda Thani Ali from Sharjah Classic Car Club received Best Institutional Communication Employee among specialised clubs, while Shaimaa Ali Al Saridi from Khorfakkan Cultural Sports Club won the award in the sports clubs category.

Ahmed Sultan Al Hassani from Sharjah International Marine Sports Club won Best Strategy and Performance Employee among specialised clubs. Badr Al Din Abdulmutallib Khidr from Khorfakkan Cultural Sports Club took the award among sports clubs. Aisha Youssef Al Qassab from Sharjah Classic Car Club received Best Community Culture Employee among specialised clubs, while Mohamed Ahmed Al Batanouni from Mleiha Cultural Sports Club won in the sports clubs category.

In the Best Executive Director category, Ahmed Saif Al Tamimi from Sharjah Classic Car Club won for specialised clubs, and Mohamed Ali Al Qusair from Sharjah Sports Club won for sports clubs. H.H. also honoured the judges and evaluators of the awards, taking commemorative photos with them and wishing them success.

H.H. was presented with a commemorative shield by the Sharjah Sports Council, in recognition and gratitude for his patronage of the ceremony, his strong support for the council’s plans and programmes, and his ongoing follow-up of the activities and events of Sharjah’s clubs.

The ceremony began with the UAE national anthem, followed by a speech by Dr Abdullah Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Head of the Sharjah Sports Excellence Leadership Programme. He welcomed H.H. and attendees, recalling the adoption of the Sharjah Sports Council’s strategy four years ago, which has since achieved numerous accomplishments and initiatives to enhance Sharjah’s sports ecosystem.

He reviewed key figures related to the awards, including the number of files received—124 in total—the field visits conducted, and the training courses, workshops, and introductory seminars held.

He expressed his thanks to the sports figures who founded the UAE’s sports sector in general, and Sharjah’s in particular, emphasising that today’s achievements are the result of an integrated institutional effort aimed at empowerment, sustainability, and developing a sports environment that contributes to quality of life in the emirate.

H.H. and attendees watched a documentary showcasing the journey of the Sharjah Sports Excellence Leadership Programme and its goals to motivate Sharjah’s clubs and their staff, which positively impacts the performance of players, coaches, and administrators. The film also highlighted key milestones and the efforts of the teams behind the programme’s success.

The ceremony featured a theatrical performance titled “The Hero’s Memory” in three acts, performed by members of the Art for All Centre affiliated with the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services. The first act recalled heroic moments and significant victories and losses in sports careers, leading to achievements and winning the gold award—a result of perseverance and dedication. It also highlighted the role of family, relationships, clubs, and sports institutions in shaping champions across various sports fields.

In the second act, the narrator carried the award’s torch, symbolising the light of excellence in the hearts and minds of those working in sports institutions, clubs, and among players. The speech drew on core values and the vision of the award, such as sportsmanship, transparency, challenge, excellence, and leadership.

The final act celebrated the players around a golden cup platform, culminating in the unveiling of the championship trophy for the programme’s awards.