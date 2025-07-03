Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli minister’s call for sovereignty over occupied West Bank

RIYADH,3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned and denunciated the statement made by an Israeli official calling for the imposition of sovereignty over the occupied West Bank in Palestine.

Such action would be a violation of international law, said the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement. Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to expand settlements on Palestinian territories, the ministry added, while reiterating the Kingdom’s position on the importance of Israel abiding by international resolutions.

The Saudi foreign ministry offered its support for the Palestinian people in restoring their legitimate rights and in establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.