Arab League condemns Israeli statements on annexing West Bank

CAIRO, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, condemned statements made by the Israeli minister of justice calling for the annexation of the West Bank, describing them as ‘’dangerous and irresponsible’’.

He affirmed that such statements reflect an arrogant approach that disregards international law and threatens to ignite tensions in the region.

In a statement issued today, Aboul Gheit emphasised that the West Bank is an occupied Palestinian territory under international law, and that such calls represent political bullying that the international community must confront.

