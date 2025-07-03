Qatar condemns statements by Israeli occupation government's minister of justice on annexing West Bank

DOHA, 2nd July, 2025 (WAM) – The State of Qatar condemned the statements made by the Israeli Minister of Justice regarding the annexation of the occupied West Bank, considering them an extension of the occupation's settlement, colonial, and racist policies, and a flagrant violation of international law and Security Council Resolution 2334.

In a statement today, carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the urgent need for international community solidarity to confront the occupation's dangerous escalation policies that threaten regional security.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm and permanent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

