China outlines digital transformation vision at global conference

BEIJING, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- China has announced that it will intensify efforts to accelerate technological innovation, share its original technologies and innovative applications, and promote the digital transformation of urban areas as part of broader efforts to foster new quality productive forces.

China Daily quoted Zhuang Rongwen, Head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, as highlighting the significance of strengthening the deep integration of sci-tech innovation with industrial innovation, developing new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions, and leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence to promote the innovation in urban management.

Zhuang made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2025, which kicked off on Wednesday in Beijing. Themed "Building a Digital-Friendly City", the event has attracted over 300 international guests from more than 50 countries and important international organisations.

Liu Liehong, Director of the National Data Administration (NDA), underscored the critical role of data elements and digital technologies in urban emergency response and safety management, highlighting the need to further reforms in data circulation and utilisation and promote market-oriented allocation of data resources to support the innovative growth of the digital economy.

In 2024, the added value of the core industries of China’s digital economy accounted for around 10 percent of the gross domestic product, with total data output reaching 41.06 zettabytes, a robust 25 percent year-on-year increase, according to the Digital China Development Report 2024 issued by the NDA.

The country has issued a guideline to support the development of smart cities and urban digital transformation, aiming to enhance the efficiency of urban governance. By 2027, China aims to achieve substantial progress in the digital transformation of urban areas and to establish several liveable, resilient and smart cities.