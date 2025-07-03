Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in H1

SEOUL, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports of agricultural and food products reached an all-time high in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The combined outbound shipments of agricultural and food items amounted to US$6.67 billion in the January-June period, up 7.1 percent from $6.22 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Yonhap News Agency quoted the ministry as saying that this marked the highest first-half figure on record.