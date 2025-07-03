SFD celebrates winners of 6th Financial Excellence Performance Award

SHARJAH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) - The Sharjah Finance Department (SFD) honoured the winners of the 6th Financial Excellence Performance Award for 2024-2025 at Al Qasimia University.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of SFD, attended the awards ceremony along with Waleed Al Sayegh, SFD Director-General, and several officials.

This year’s edition saw exceptional participation from more than 60 governmental and independent entities, along with over 700 financial employees, who competed across various institutional and individual award categories.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, SFD Director, said, “This year, we were keen to align with the emerging changes in the financial landscape. New categories were introduced, including 'Leading Entity in Applying Taxation Standards,' 'Outstanding Tax Analyst,' and 'Outstanding Assets and Inventory Controller' to enhance tax compliance and encourage excellence in managing public resources.”

He added that the award has become a pioneering platform for instilling a culture of financial quality, noting that financial excellence today is not just measured by numbers but by the ability of institutions to create tangible, sustainable impacts in managing public funds.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi honoured the winners in 12 institutional categories and 13 individual categories, reflecting the strategic direction of the award in promoting the role of government entities in leadership and financial excellence and developing specialised financial competencies.

The Sharjah Finance Department, through this award, continues to reinforce its commitment to governance, transparency, and innovation in government financial work.

