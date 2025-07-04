UAE expresses solidarity with Uganda, African Union Mission in Somalia, conveys condolences over victims of helicopter crash

ABU DHABI, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Uganda and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), and conveyed its sincere condolences following a military helicopter crash involving mission personnel near the airport in Mogadishu, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Uganda over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

