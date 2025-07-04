UAE strongly condemns Israeli Justice Minister’s statements on imposing sovereignty over occupied West Bank

ABU DHABI, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the statements made by Yariv Levin, Israel’s Minister of Justice, that called for imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. The UAE affirmed that such statements constitute a serious escalation and a blatant violation of resolutions on international legitimacy.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of all provocative statements and measures aimed at altering the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as all practices that threaten further escalation and instability in the region and impede endeavors to achieve peace and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, and end illegal practices that undermine the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The UAE is steadfast in its commitment to reinforcing peace and justice, and safeguarding the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.