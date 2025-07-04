Saudi Crown Prince receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

RIYADH, 3rd July, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received today in the capital, Riyadh, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed conveyed to the Saudi Crown Prince the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom.

In return, Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing the United Arab Emirates continued progress and development.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon said: “This meeting comes within the framework of ongoing consultations between the leaderships of the two brotherly countries regarding various issues related to the security and stability of the region, and coordination on the current developments taking place in the region.”

H.H. added: “The UAE firmly believes in the importance of joint Arab action, both bilaterally and collectively, and in the need for constant communication to confront current challenges and ensure the future and sustainable development of the region.”

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening the bilateral partnership in vital and strategic fields, given its positive impact on the advancement and prosperity of the region.

