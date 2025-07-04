EU invests €2.8 billion in 94 transport projects to boost sustainable, connected mobility across Europe

BRUSSELS, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) – The European Commission selected 94 transport projects to receive nearly €2.8 billion in EU grants under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF). By modernising railways, inland waterways and maritime routes across the trans-European transport network (TEN-T), the projects will not only help better connect European regions and cities – north to south, east to west, but also make the EU's internal market more competitive, and more resilient.

Rail transport will receive the largest share of the funding - 77% of the total - with investments directed towards major infrastructure upgrades across the TEN-T core and extended networks, particularly in cohesion countries. This includes the construction of Rail Baltica in the Baltic region and Poland, and improvements in Greece and Slovakia. High-speed rail lines will also be developed in the Czechia and Poland.

In addition, 46 projects in 11 Member States - including Austria, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Sweden - will implement the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) on trains and tracks, improving rail safety and interoperability across borders.

The CEF Transport program for 2021-2027 has a total budget of €25.8 billion. It is available to fund projects in all EU Member States as well as in Ukraine and Moldova – two CEF associated countries. With the current selection, 95% of this budget has already been allocated.

Since its launch in 2014, the Connecting Europe Facility supported 1861 projects (including the current selection of 94 projects) with a total of €47.34 billion in the transport sector.