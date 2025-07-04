China's 3D-printed micro turbojet engine completes maiden flight

BEIJING, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The 3D-printed Minimalist Lightweight Micro Turbojet Engine, which was developed independently by the Aero Engine Corporation of China (AECC), successfully completed its first flight test in North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

According to the Global times, the engine is the first of its kind in China to complete a flight test, with a thrust level of 160 kilograms. The engine represents a revolutionary integration and innovation in aviation engine design and manufacturing processes, filling a domestic gap in the full-scale engineering application of this technology.

The flight test was conducted according to the planned scheme. It reached a maximum altitude of 4,000 metres above sea level, which fully verified the engine's reliability and stability under real flight conditions.

The success of the test marks significant progress in China's application of deep integration of multidisciplinary topological optimisation design and additive manufacturing in aviation power engineering.

This successful maiden flight will lay a more solid technical foundation for the development of subsequent advanced aviation engines, said AECC.

