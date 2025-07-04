Armed attacks kill 28 in northern Nigeria

ABUJA, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Twenty-eight people were killed in two separate attacks carried out by an armed group in northern Nigeria, according to military and local sources.

Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyo Osoba, Spokesperson for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), said that at least 11 people were killed on Thursday when armed men stormed the town of Malam Fatori, near the border with the Republic of Niger, opening fire on a camp for internally displaced persons before Nigerian forces regained control of the area.

In Sokoto State, northwestern Nigeria, 17 people, mostly farmers, were killed when an armed group attacked Kwalajiya village as residents gathered for the afternoon (Asr) prayer.