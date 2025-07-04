Dubai Judicial Council, UOS sign MoU to advance excellence

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Judicial Council and the University of Sharjah (UOS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at deepening academic, research, and professional collaboration between the two institutions.

The agreement was formalised by Professor Abdullah Saif Al Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the UOS.

This partnership is set to pave the way for the development of joint academic and training programmes in legal and judicial fields, while also offering practical training opportunities for UOS law students within entities overseen by the Judicial Council. The memorandum further opens doors for the recruitment of outstanding graduates into key judicial roles.

This landmark agreement is part of ongoing national efforts to elevate the justice system and enhance the professional capabilities of judicial personnel, aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a secure, just, and knowledge-driven society.