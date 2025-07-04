Korean banks' net income from overseas business jumps 21% in 2024

SEOUL, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Korean banks' net income from overseas business jumped 21.3 percent from a year earlier in 2024, backed by a decline in loan-loss reserves, data showed Friday.

The combined net income of domestic banks' overseas operations came to US$1.61 billion last year, compared with a net profit of $1.33 billion the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The net profit from overseas accounted for 10.7 percent of their total income at 22.2 trillion won, Yonhap News Agency quoted the data as showing.

Their return on assets, which shows the companies' profitability in relation to their total assets, climbed to 0.74 percent in 2024 from 0.63 percent the previous year, with their total assets growing 3.3 percent to $217 billion over the cited period.