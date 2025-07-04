Sharjah Municipal Council concludes 1st session of 20th annual term

SHARJAH, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipal Council of Sharjah City has concluded the work of its first regular session of the 20th annual term, based on the Sharjah Executive Council Decision No. (23) of 2025 regarding the conclusion of the first regular session of the 20th annual term of municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council held its concluding session under the chairmanship of Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council, with the attendance of Dr. Abdullah bin Hamouda Al Ketbi, Vice Chairman, council members, and Ali Saeed Al Ketbi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Municipal Council.

This session witnessed strengthened engagement with the community and integration between strategic planning and field initiatives, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in support of sustainable development.

During this cycle, the council focused on key files including infrastructure development, service quality improvement, and enhancing the urban landscape by translating community observations into practical initiatives with direct impact.

Council members were keen to carry out field visits across various residential and service areas to assess conditions on the ground and listen to residents, thus strengthening trust and deepening community participation.

In its final meeting, the council reviewed the comprehensive report of its committees' work during the 18th, 19th, and 20th annual terms, including recommendations and decisions that supported the municipal work journey. The council also approved the 2026 budget.