flydubai partners with emaratech to introduce smart biometric gates

DUBAI, 4th July, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai has partnered with emaratech, a leading technology organisation in the UAE, to implement smart border control solutions for its pilots and cabin crew.

Located at the carrier’s Airport Operations Centre, the new smart gates utilise advanced biometric technology, AI-driven verification and real-time data integration to streamline immigration processes.

This provides a faster and more efficient immigration experience for its flight operations, supporting the carrier’s commitment to operational efficiency, especially during busy travel periods.

Thani Alzaffin, Group Chief Executive Officer of emaratech, said, “We are proud to partner with flydubai in pioneering a next-generation, paperless immigration experience for their crew members. Through the integration of AI-powered facial recognition technology, our smart gates seamlessly connect with both flydubai’s and immigration’s platforms, enabling real-time validation and a truly frictionless journey.”

Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement and Technology Officer at flydubai, said, “We always look for opportunities to harness the latest technologies that support our growth and operational efficiencies, and with the introduction of these biometric smart gates, this marks another step towards fostering a more seamless, punctual and secure operation.”

Today, flydubai has created a growing network of more than 135 destinations served by a modern and efficient fleet of 89 aircraft. The carrier has also built a strong workforce of over 6,400 employees, more than 1,300 of whom are pilots along with 2,500 cabin crew.