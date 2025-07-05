Fluminense defeat Al Hilal to reach Club World Cup semi-finals

ORLANDO, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Brazilian side Fluminense advanced to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, currently taking place in the United States, after securing a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the first quarter-final match held today at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Matheus Martinelli opened the scoring for Fluminense in the 40th minute, before Marcos Leonardo equalised for Al Hilal in the 51st minute. However, Hercules Barreira restored Fluminense’s lead with a second goal in the 70th minute, sealing the win and a place in the last four.