19 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

GAZA, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 19 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in intense Israeli airstrikes early Saturday that targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, from north to south.

According to Palestinian sources, the bombardment focused on tents housing displaced persons in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, where seven people were killed.

Five others were killed in a strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, with additional casualties reported in raids on Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps and other locations across the Strip.

The escalation comes amid signs of intensified diplomatic activity. US President Donald Trump expressed strong optimism on Friday aboard Air Force One about the possibility of reaching “an agreement on Gaza” in the coming week, ahead of a planned visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced late Friday that it had delivered a positive response to the latest proposal by mediators to end hostilities in Gaza, affirming its “serious readiness” to enter into immediate negotiations on a ceasefire arrangement.