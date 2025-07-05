US President signs annual budget law

WASHINGTON, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump has signed the annual budget law, following its approval by the House of Representatives with a narrow majority of 218 votes to 214, coinciding with the 249th anniversary of US Independence.

The law includes an increase in military spending, the extension of tax cuts worth US$4.5 trillion, and the allocation of funding for the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Conversely, it introduces cuts to the federal food assistance programme and limits the scope of the Medicaid health insurance scheme for low-income individuals. Estimates suggest that around 17 million people may lose their health coverage as a result.

The US President described the law as a major achievement.