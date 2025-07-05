Azerbaijan to invest $2 billion in economic sector of Pakistan

BAKU, 5th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Friday signed a partnership agreement of US$2 billion investment in Pakistan, reflecting the continuing flow of investment in Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

In the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov signed the agreement for investment of a total of US$2 billion by Azerbaijan in the economic sector of Pakistan.

The agreement was signed between the two countries after a cordial meeting between the Prime Minister and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Khankandi.

The agreement has taken investment and trade relations between the two countries to a historic level, according to APP. The agreement will prove to be a milestone for further promotion of brotherly relations between the two countries and for strengthening of trade partnership.

Both countries also agreed on further exchanges to promote cooperation in various sectors.